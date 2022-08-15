Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 547,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ARQQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. 47,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,825. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 176.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 293,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ARQQ. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

