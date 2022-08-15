Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 79,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $237.15. 39,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,216. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

