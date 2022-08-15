Ascent Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $17,571,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $708,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455,543. The company has a market cap of $486.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

