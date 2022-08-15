Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. 380,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643,757. The company has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.