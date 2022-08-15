Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,241. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $220.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after buying an additional 249,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

