Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 730,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.33. 3,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,639. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

