Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,955 shares in the company, valued at $152,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,667,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ATHA stock remained flat at $3.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 253,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,119. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

