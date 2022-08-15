Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Stock Performance

ASAQ remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Monday. 98,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,161. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.