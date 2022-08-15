Attila 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,141.00 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Attila has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $5,141.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,084.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065888 BTC.

Attila Profile

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.