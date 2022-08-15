Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3865610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Aurcana Silver Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.22.
Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About Aurcana Silver
Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.
