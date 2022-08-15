Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.73

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 23496612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 8.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
