Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $25,994,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 305,613 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 11.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 991,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $9,244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at $8,767,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of AUS stock remained flat at $9.79 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 437,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,869. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

