AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,282.77

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,282.77 and last traded at $2,282.77, with a volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,259.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,137.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2,044.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

