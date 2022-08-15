Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $18,625,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. 617,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $405.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

