AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 137,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.79. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

