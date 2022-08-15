AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share.
AvePoint stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 933,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,467. The firm has a market cap of $917.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.97. AvePoint has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AvePoint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 891.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 353,546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
