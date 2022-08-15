Axis DeFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,942.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $121,238.88 and $23,942.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,235.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 74,194.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00126393 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.