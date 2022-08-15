AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 974,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $135,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,243.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in AxoGen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 558,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 174,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $11.16. 289,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $471.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

