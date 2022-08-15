Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $3,544,500.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AXNX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.74. 575,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,878. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

