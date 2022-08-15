B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

NASDAQ BRIVW remained flat at $0.25 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24.

