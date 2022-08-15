Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $6.80 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Balancer has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00028239 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $291.35 million and $39.53 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00128478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065784 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,521,546 coins and its circulating supply is 42,816,437 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

