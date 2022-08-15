Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.76. 296,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

BALY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 18.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 74.3% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 601,239 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.