Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Bally’s Stock Performance
Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.76. 296,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 18.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 74.3% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 601,239 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
