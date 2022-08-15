Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.98

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Bank First Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank First by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

