Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
