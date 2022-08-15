Bank of Marin Buys 243 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.3% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 526,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.27.

