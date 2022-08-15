Bank of Marin Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $465,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,865. The stock has a market cap of $210.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

