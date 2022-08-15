Bank of Marin Sells 1,341 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Marin trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Chevron were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Chevron Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.81. The stock had a trading volume of 141,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.64. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,570 shares of company stock worth $30,464,558 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

