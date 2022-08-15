Bank of Marin Sells 368 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $524.94. 11,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,581. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.38, a PEG ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $645.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.