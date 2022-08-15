Bank of Marin Sells 4,720 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of Marin reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 846,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,057,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,157,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 28,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,969. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.