Barclays Boosts Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 305

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 438.33 ($5.30).

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 244.80 ($2.96) on Friday. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.40 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2,720.00.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

