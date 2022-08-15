Barclays Increases Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $22.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. 1,579,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,743. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,968 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

