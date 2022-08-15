Barrington Research Downgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to Market Perform

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,053,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,906,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.