Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BYL opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

