Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Baylin Technologies Price Performance
BYL opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
