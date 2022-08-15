BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.05

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 22819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBSEY. Itau BBA Securities raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

