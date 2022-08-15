BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Eight Capital

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
BBTV Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of TSE BBTV opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.13.
BBTV Company Profile
