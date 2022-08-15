BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Eight Capital

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BBTV Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE BBTV opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.13.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.