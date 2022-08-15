Beam 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.34 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Beam has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $22.52 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00052324 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 120,904,680 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars.

