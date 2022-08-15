Benchmark Cuts WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $23.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Benchmark to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

WOW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,050 shares of company stock worth $301,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $12,564,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 6,526.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 88,701 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

