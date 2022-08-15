Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
BGI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
About Birks Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.