Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $548,242.62

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $548,242.62 and $688.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00012200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001327 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 187,595 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

