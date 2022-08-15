BitForex Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $375,965.00 (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $375,965.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00065952 BTC.

BitForex Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,288,057,048 coins. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

