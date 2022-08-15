BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. 52,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.