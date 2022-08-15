Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading Up 39% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

