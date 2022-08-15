Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at DA Davidson to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,014. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.37.

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

