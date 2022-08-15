BMO Capital Markets Lowers EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$88.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQGPF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

EQB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. EQB has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

