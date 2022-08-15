Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to C$215.00 at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.50.
Boyd Group Services Trading Up 2.1 %
BYDGF opened at $151.40 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $214.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.78.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.