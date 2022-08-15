Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to C$215.00 at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.50.

BYDGF opened at $151.40 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $214.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.78.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

