Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $74,666.33 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,878,396.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $7,562.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $21,027.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $14,789.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65.10.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 103,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,748. The company has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

