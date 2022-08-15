Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $39,624.81 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,862,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,021.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $7,562.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $21,027.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65.10.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 103,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $285.33 million, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BCOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brightcove by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Stories

