Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $48.20

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $9,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:ASPN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.