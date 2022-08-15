Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT at $37.22

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

Several brokerages have commented on FYBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,085.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.7 %

FYBR stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.