Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) PT at C$119.75

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$119.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIH shares. CIBC cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TIH stock opened at C$107.06 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$93.25 and a 52-week high of C$124.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,306,050.80. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,269 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

